Williamson lauds Southee's longevity amid NZ's changing of the guard

Kane Williamson has paid tribute to the "incredible" career of his close friend Tim Southee after the pace bowler announced he would retire from Tests after the England series.

The careers of Williamson and Southee have run side-by-side from junior and Under-19 level through domestic cricket into to all formats for New Zealand with the pair playing their 100th Tests together against Australia earlier this year, although Williamson made his debut two-and-a-half years after Southee.

"Playing so long together, you just go through so much," Williamson told reporters in Hamilton ahead of his first game for Northern Districts since 2019 where Southee will also line up. "Both doing stints in leadership roles and you go through different turbulent times, then you have some good ones as well and they are all part of the experience. To do it as long as Tim has is incredible as a fast bowler, there's not many in the history of the game who have been able to achieve what he has. Such a huge member [and] leader of our side and a close friend as well."

While New Zealand's historic 3-0 victory in India suggests there could be plenty of good times ahead for the current team, Southee's retirements marks the latest departure from an era of players that brought considerable success following the likes of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner while Trent Boult no longer features in Tests after stepping away from a central contract and has also retired from T20Is.

"It's life, isn't it. You do realise you are closer towards the end than the start which is a certainty," Williamson said. "It's [about] navigating those periods because you feel slightly different when you play your first game to when you play your 100th and there's different levels of excitement, your life changes a little bit, whether that's family, extra dogs, whatever it is you are into, so the picture does take a slightly different shape and your motivation does adjust.

"There's sadness, but excitement as well for Tim because the end of your time in a sporting professional environment is scary but there's so much more to come."

Williamson, who will return from a groin injury against England after missing the whole series in India, also turned down an NZC contract this year but remains committed across formats. He termed the victory in India one of New Zealand's "all-time cricketing memories" although added missing out on being part of it was challenging at times with his fitness assessed on a Test-by-Test basis before it was decided he wasn't ready.

"It was a lot of internal temptation [to try and get there], for sure, then after a few discussions it was keep taking that time to get it right so that's what I did," he said. "Suffered a little bit of FOMO, which is a good thing, but just admired it really. To go over and play the way they did, so special, one of our all-time cricketing memories."

Williamson's groin injury was picked up running between the wickets in the second innings of the second Test in Galle and he admitted the body needed more looking after in the latter stages of his career.