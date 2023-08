Kuldeep Sen set to move from MP to TN

With Tamil Nadu lacking out-and-out fast bowlers, new head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni was keen on bringing in a quick from outside the state, especially for the Ranji Trophy. When in rhythm, Kuldeep can hit speeds north of 140kph and also trouble batters with extra bounce. He brings with him the experience of having been part of an MP squad that had won the Ranji Trophy recently in 2022 . He will now lead Tamil Nadu's pace attack that could potentially include Sandeep Warrier , who had moved from Kerala in 2020 but is now a local player since he is employed with India Cements in the state, and rookie H Trilog Nag