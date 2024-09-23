Lack of unity within Pakistan team among topics discussed at PCB's connection camp

The PCB's much-trailed 'connection camp' ended on Monday with what officials said was a roadmap to bring the game out of the doldrums it finds itself in at the moment.

Speculation has been rife throughout of growing differences in the dressing room, building from last year but propelled this year by the appointment and swift removal of Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's T20I captain, and the return of Babar Azam as the T20I captain. Kirsten, the white-ball coach, is said to have been surprised by the degree of it when he first took up the job.

Salman Naseer, the PCB's chief operating officer, acknowledged that a lack of unity had been part of the discussions, not just within the team but between the board and players.

"The session was about this, that we openly and candidly accept and identify [issues] and ask for a commitment from each other, demand it, on how we can improve our performances and how we work together as a team," Naseer said at a press conference in Lahore after the camp ended. "Our unanimous view was that we need to resolve this going forward and need to identify how we do it."

Naseer did not go into the details of the discussions, saying that providing a "safe space" was essential in allowing people to open up. But tension between players and the board has also been building, especially after a number of top stars were denied NOCs to participate in leagues over the summer. Afridi, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were all prevented from playing in leagues before the start of Pakistan's home season, with workload management the primary reason cited by the board.

"Our job is to listen and learn and look to implement ways where we can be more effective as players, as a team, and as coaches. What was really clear today was the pride the Pakistan players have in playing for Pakistan" Jason Gillespie

"Where the talk is of unity, it wasn't only about the team," Naseer acknowledged. "It was between the team and management and how we can work together to do things more successfully. These were definitely part of the discussions. We talked about planning, we talked about workload management.

"Everyone is feeling that the performances of players, and management, can be better. The idea was to sit together, identify issues and what can be better. What our vision is and how do we get there?"

The camp is not believed to have brought up the more immediate questions facing the Pakistan side, in the immediate aftermath of the loss to Bangladesh and with England's imminent arrival for a three-Test series in October. But Kirsten, who has been in Pakistan for the last 12 days watching the Champions Cup , struck a note of optimism in praising the depth of talent in Pakistan - in contrast to the chairman Mohsin Naqvi's recent observations on the same.

"I've been here the last 12 days or so watching the Champions Cup and have been really encouraged at the depth of quality of players in this tournament," Kirsten said. "It's been fantastic to see. I've really enjoyed the tournament. The quality of the competition has been high. Been great to see a lot of young players showcasing what they are capable of."