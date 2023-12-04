Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson added to England Women central contracts list

Top-order batter Bouchier, 24, has been in the England set-up for the last few years but announced herself with 95 from 65 balls in her third ODI against Sri Lanka in September. Gibson, the seam-bowling allrounder, made her full debut in the summer's Ashes and hit the winning runs to seal the T20I series against Australia at Lord's.

Their elevation comes following the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt after a 19-year England career, with seamer Freya Davies also missing from the 18-player list.

The introduction of development contracts means extra support for the likes of 17-year-old left-arm swing bowler Gaur, following her switch to England after representing UAE since the age of 15, and the rapid Filer, whose extra pace was a notable feature of the women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

The contracts, which run until October 31, 2024, include an enhanced family provision entitlement, bonuses for success against higher-ranked opposition, increased retainers and the equalisation of match fees , announced earlier this year by the ECB.

"The central contracts are awarded to the players we feel will play a significant role over the next 12 months and beyond," Jonathan Finch, the ECB's director of England Women's cricket, said. "We are at the start of an unprecedented busy period of international cricket and the group reflects the requirements of the multi-format schedule we face.

"Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson have been part of our group over the summer, have performed well and will be important players for England moving forward.

"The introduction of development contracts is a key step for us and allows us to support a wider group of players in their ongoing development and we will work closely with the regions to manage the players' development and workloads.

"After a record-breaking Ashes summer, we have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"Our thanks as ever go to the England Women's Player Partnership and the PCA who continue to play an important role."