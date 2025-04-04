Chapman to miss third ODI against Pakistan as well
The batter is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury he picked up during the first ODI
New Zealand batter Mark Chapman, who missed the second ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton with a hamstring injury, will sit out of the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday as well. Tim Seifert will continue to be his replacement.
Chapman had picked up the injury while fielding in the first ODI in Napier. An assessment at training on Friday revealed he had not recovered sufficiently for the final match of New Zealand's home summer.
Before getting injured, Chapman struck a career-best 132 in the ODI series-opener to set up New Zealand's 73-run win. New Zealand won the second ODI as well, by 84 runs, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Seifert was called up because of his form during the T20I series, which New Zealand won 4-1. He was the leading run-scorer with 249 runs at a strike rate of 207.50 and was named the Player of the Series.
However, he has not played an ODI in more than five years. His last 50-over appearance for New Zealand was in 2019, against Sri Lanka in Nelson. In all, he has played just three ODIs.
Ben Sears, the quick bowler, had replaced Chapman for the second ODI with Seifert sitting out, and Will Young was left out of the playing XI too, leading to an international debut for 23-year-old Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu, who opened the batting alongside Nick Kelly. New Zealand had lost the services of Tom Latham altogether for the series after he fractured his hand during training prior to the first ODI.