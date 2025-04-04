Chapman to miss third ODI against Pakistan as well

Before getting injured, Chapman struck a career-best 132 in the ODI series-opener to set up New Zealand's 73-run win. New Zealand won the second ODI as well, by 84 runs, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, he has not played an ODI in more than five years. His last 50-over appearance for New Zealand was in 2019, against Sri Lanka in Nelson. In all, he has played just three ODIs.