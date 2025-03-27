Latham out of Pakistan ODIs with fractured hand

Latham, who was due to the captain New Zealand with Mitchell Santner at the IPL, was struck on the right hand this week with x-rays confirming the extent of the damage.

Mitch Hay will replace Latham as wicketkeeper while Bracewell will continue to lead the team as he did in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Will Young will drop out of the squad following the first match in his hometown of Napier ahead of the birth of his second child. The uncapped 23-year-old batter Rhys Mariu , who has a first-class average of 61.73, has earned his first call-up as cover.

"We've had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "What it does do is offer opportunities to others players and it's nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry.

"Henry's been in good form since returning from his three-month injury lay-off and he'll add valuable skills and experience to the team.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael who's done a great job through the T20I series.

"Finally we wish Will and his wife Elise all the best next week as they await their first child which is such a special and important time for them."