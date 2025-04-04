Matches (15)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, NZ vs PAK, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Mount Maunganui, April 05, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
W
L
W
W
Pakistan
L
L
A
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 381 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 84.47 SR
NZ9 M • 194 Runs • 21.56 Avg • 76.67 SR
PAK10 M • 510 Runs • 56.67 Avg • 104.72 SR
PAK10 M • 389 Runs • 43.22 Avg • 76.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 40.71 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 37.07 SR
PAK9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 43.18 SR
PAK7 M • 9 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 46 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4863
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|5 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Pakistan News
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate for third time in four ODIs
They were found an over short in Hamilton after being two overs short in the first ODI in Napier
Jacob Duffy rises to No. 1 in T20I bowling rankings
He takes the top spot from West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein after his 13 wickets in five matches against Pakistan
Hay, Sears seal series win for NZ
Hay made an unbeaten 99 before Sears' five-for handed Pakistan an 84-run defeat
Seifert gets rare ODI call-up as injured Chapman's replacement
Should Seifert start, it will be his first ODI appearance in more than five years