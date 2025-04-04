Matches (15)
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, NZ vs PAK, Apr 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Mount Maunganui, April 05, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
9 M • 381 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 84.47 SR
WA Young
9 M • 194 Runs • 21.56 Avg • 76.67 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 510 Runs • 56.67 Avg • 104.72 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 389 Runs • 43.22 Avg • 76.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MG Bracewell
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 40.71 SR
W O'Rourke
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.61 Econ • 37.07 SR
Naseem Shah
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 43.18 SR
Abrar Ahmed
7 M • 9 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Adithya Ashok 
Bowler
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nick Kelly 
Top order Batter
Rhys Mariu 
Top order Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Abbas 
Middle order Batter
Henry Nicholls 
Top order Batter
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4863
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days5 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
