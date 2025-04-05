Matches (16)
Report

Pakistan bowl in 42-over game; Seifert plays first ODI since 2019

The home side are looking secure a whitewash in the ODI series after two convincing victories

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
04-Apr-2025 • 1 hr ago
Tim Seifert bashed a 22-ball 45 before falling, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025

Tim Seifert plays his first ODI since 2019  •  Joe Allison/Getty Images

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand
Pakistan won the toss and, for the third game in succession, opted to bowl first. The toss was delayed by an hour and twenty minutes owing to heavy overnight rain in Mount Maunganui, which resulted in a wet outfield. As a result, the game has been reduced to 42 overs a side.
Pakistan made one change to the side from the second game. Haris Rauf, who failed a concussion test after taking a blow to the head while batting in Hamilton, was replaced by Naseem Shah, who was the concussion substitute on the day.
New Zealand have already wrapped up the series after two comfortable wins in the first two matches. They made a combination change to their side, with fast bowler Nathan Smith sitting out for Tim Seifert who was playing his first ODI since 2019.
New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tim Seifert, 6 Michael Bracewell (capt), 7 Muhammad Abbas, 8 Mitchell Hay (wk), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke
Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Sufiyan Muqeem, 11 Akif Javed
PakistanNew ZealandNew Zealand vs PakistanPakistan tour of New Zealand

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
RA Mariu
lbw5861
NF Kelly
caught39
HM Nicholls
caught3140
DJ Mitchell
not out1019
TL Seifert
not out64
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total115(3 wkts; 22 ovs)
<1 / 3>