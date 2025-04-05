Pakistan bowl in 42-over game; Seifert plays first ODI since 2019

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand

Pakistan won the toss and, for the third game in succession, opted to bowl first. The toss was delayed by an hour and twenty minutes owing to heavy overnight rain in Mount Maunganui, which resulted in a wet outfield. As a result, the game has been reduced to 42 overs a side.

Pakistan made one change to the side from the second game. Haris Rauf, who failed a concussion test after taking a blow to the head while batting in Hamilton, was replaced by Naseem Shah, who was the concussion substitute on the day.

New Zealand have already wrapped up the series after two comfortable wins in the first two matches. They made a combination change to their side, with fast bowler Nathan Smith sitting out for Tim Seifert who was playing his first ODI since 2019.

New Zealand: 1 Nick Kelly, 2 Rhys Mariu, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tim Seifert, 6 Michael Bracewell (capt), 7 Muhammad Abbas, 8 Mitchell Hay (wk), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Will O'Rourke