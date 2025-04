According to a statement released by the PCB, the spectators were Afghanistan nationals shouting anti-Pakistan slogans. ESPNcricinfo has reached out to New Zealand Cricket for comment and clarification of the events.

The incident came to light with a photograph that showed Khushdil - who wasn't playing the game - trying to go over the boundary rope during the second innings to confront someone who wasn't pictured in the frame. He looked agitated, while security held him back, purportedly avoiding a more direct confrontation.

A statement from the PCB management said it condemned "the abusive language of foreign fans". It said two Afghan spectators attempted to fight Khushdil after swearing at him in Pushto, a language spoken by people of Pakhtun heritage in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. The PCB said it had made a complaint, following which the spectators were ejected. The incident comes amid heightened political tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, whose recent cricketing contests have been laced with acrimony and spectator trouble.