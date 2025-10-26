Renshaw makes swift Sheffield Shield return for final round of Ashes selection race

Matt Renshaw will make a short turnaround back into Sheffield Shield action for Queensland in a bid to push for Ashes selection in the round of games which will determine Australia 's squad for the first Test against England.

Renshaw, who scored a maiden ODI half-century at the SCG on Saturday, flew back home the day after the game and was due to train with his state on Monday before facing a New South Wales side that will include Steven Smith as he ramps up his Ashes preparation and Sam Konstas , who has one game left to save his Test spot.

Renshaw began his Shield season with a century against Tasmania before missing the second round due to his ODI call-up. While not a frontrunner, he could still force his way into the Test squad, particularly with the versatility he provides as a batter.

Against NSW, he will likely open alongside Usman Khawaja , who plays his third Shield match of the season. Meanwhile, Michael Neser, who could well play a role in the Ashes, is being rested for this round leaving Queensland with a depleted attack due to injuries.

"I'm ready for Tuesday… I think it's the same cricket ball, it's just a different colour," Renshaw said, downplaying the Ashes chat. "My batting, if I'm showing good intent, whatever format that may be, it's obviously the different shots that you need to play in red ball.

"My feet are feeling really good against the quicks, spin is feeling good. So hopefully I can score some runs in the next Shield game and win a game for Queensland."

Currently, Renshaw's Queensland team-mate Marnus Labuschagne , who will also face NSW, is favourite to open against England after a prolific start to the summer although much still depends on Cameron Green 's status as a bowler and the knock-on impact to Beau Webster 's role.

There will be much interest in Cameron Green's bowling loads over the next few weeks • Getty Images

Green is set to play for Western Australia against South Australia at the WACA having missed the India ODIs due to side soreness. Selectors were quick to downplay concerns over Green's fitness but it remains to be seen how much he bowls against SA having sent down just four overs so far this season, 12 months after undergoing back surgery.

Further interest in the Perth fixture will come with the presence of Brendan Doggett , who will play his first game of the season after a hamstring injury. He is firmly in contention as a fast-bowling reserve for the Ashes having been part of the World Test Championship squad earlier this year and originally been due to tour West Indies before injury.

Another significant match takes place at Junction Oval in Melbourne where Jake Weatherald will be looking to back up his excellent 94 against WA, which kept his name in the frame for a maiden call-up. He won't have to battle Scott Boland, who is being rested for this round, but will still face a strong Victoria attack.

Webster will also feature for Tasmania after overcoming the ankle injury which kept him out of the first two Shield matches. He has been assured of his place in the Test squad by chair of selectors George Bailey and the uncertainty over Green increases the likelihood of him retaining his spot. Being omitted would be harsh for a player who has started with four half-centuries in seven matches in a variety of tricky batting conditions.

Among others who will be part of the Test squad, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood remain with Australia's T20I side to face India. Hazlewood, who suffered a cut finger late in the third ODI at the SCG, will drop out after the first two matches in Canberra and Melbourne to prepare for the Shield match against Victoria in Sydney ahead of the first Test. Mitchell Starc, who has retired from T20Is, will also play that match in his build towards Perth.

Queensland squad Marnus Labuschagne (capt), James Bazley, Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Usman Khawaja, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Skelly, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen

New South Wales squad TBC

Western Australia squad TBC

South Australia squad TBC

Victoria squad TBC