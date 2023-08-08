Usama Mir owns this glorious night in Manchester

It was a performance of ups and downs that further endears you to a cricketer

The sun shone throughout the evening in Manchester, and it's important to put that on the record given the last few weeks here.

An entire men's Ashes was ruined by two days of rain at the end of the fourth Test, followed by a Manchester Originals home opener against London Spirit scuppered in both competitions. The blokes managed to get on for 80 balls, of which Jos Buttler thrilled for 32 of them. Ultimately, it was for nothing.

Proximity to such an engaging seven weeks of England and Australia duels means the Hundred needs to thrive more than ever. Even before the parallel men's and women's Ashes, there was an understanding at HQ this third season had to harness the power of what was always likely to be a public-enrapturing block of international cricket. And while pockets of the country remain untouched by the harsh, bright hues of the Hundred's colour palette, the cities exposed to this flash jamboree needed to make it count.

Part of that requires attachment. And for the longest time, before the Hundred even got off the ground, you wondered how those in the stands could truly vibe with nebulous concepts. Yet as Emirates Old Trafford welcomed an eventual 11,692 for the men's portion of this doubleheader, the parochialism from the stands hit you like grapes on Ricky Ponting.

The cheers for Buttler's boundaries were loud. The palpable disdain when replays of the direct hit run out from Moeen Ali showed Buttler might have grounded his bat over the line even louder. They chuntered when Phoenix opener Ben Duckett inadvertently got in the way of a shy at the stumps after popping one into the leg side during the third set of the chase. Moeen, cheered to the rafters here three weeks ago when gliding to a half-century in whites for his country, was jeered off after being trapped by a vicious yorker from local boy Richard Gleeson . They even booed Kane Richardson simply for being Australian.

But it was Usama Mir , one of Originals own as of, well, a few weeks ago, that was the most evocative presence this Monday night. Most of it good, some of it bad, all of it endearing. A performance of ups and downs that further endears you to a cricketer, if it is even possible to have greater admiration for one who fizzes leg spin and smokes boundaries.

Uncapped in T20s for Pakistan, and with just six appearances in ODIs, Mir essentially undertook an overseas Vitality Blast gig with Worcestershire with a view to breaking into the Hundred. A route in looked tricky given only domestic players can be Wildcard picks, but 19 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.29 impressed Buttler enough to ratify his inclusion after Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga pulled out for the second year in succession.

"We had Hasaranga down to come, and Usama Mir was playing for Worcester and doing brilliantly, so bring him in," said Buttler at stumps, after a 49-run win had been banked thanks to the 27-year-old's 32 off 14 and 2 for 27.

It felt like Originals - and the competition more broadly - fell on their feet when Usama came out at 105 for 6 with 24 balls to go. A tournament that relies on highlight reels has another walking one, it seems.

Usama Mir interacts with fans after the game • ECB/Getty Images

The wily Benny Howell dipped into his box of tricks and pulled out a slower, length ball he had to go fetch after it was carted over cover. Richardson was then swung over mid off before being short-arm flayed over midwicket for six two deliveries later. Even Adam Milne, who can usually get by on fear of his pace when bowling to the lower half of a batting order, was reverse-ramped twice. At times it looked like Mir had extra joints in his arms, such were the angles created and areas accessed.

That feel for the game did not quite carry onto the field, at least not straight away. Will Smeed was shelled on six, after skying a pull around the corner off Josh Little, leading to Mir running back and failing to take over his shoulder. The fall to the ground, as he attempted to clasp it a second time, was comical.

The second drop - Jamie Smith on 15 - was even worse, looping to him off a regulation edge after a smart cutter from Paul Walter. An error compounded by the fact Smith had carted Usama's second and third deliveries for six. But Walter got his man with the very next delivery - caught long on. And when Mir trapped Dan Mousley lbw followed by Shadab Khan, his rival for Pakistan's leggie allrounder spot, we knew whose day it was. Particularly given Mousley did not review his decision despite impact outside the line after the umpires had made an error in chalking off Phoenix's review when Moeen's unsuccessful one came back with an umpire's call.

That review was only reinstated with 25 balls to go, by which point this game was long gone with 75 runs still to get. The deficit would eventually be whittled down to 49 runs, with subdued glee from the Originals "faithful" as Phoenix were dismissed for 111. In a season primarily of rain and tight finishes, we have our second blowout.

Ironically, it was one of Lancashire's own, Liam Livingstone , who was likeliest to make this tighter than it was. It was at this corresponding fixture in the 2021 season - the first Hundred match at Emirates Old Trafford - that Livingstone was booed. This time around, the man who carried the inaugural season on his back managed just 27 off 25, before county team-mate Tom Hartley dismissed him caught-and-bowled. Those cheers carried a genuine sense of a dangerman snared, rather than a pantomime villain vanquished.

Through surprise packages and familiar faces, something is brewing among the Originals. It might be that local fans are feeling this new competition. It might be that Manchester just likes its cricket. It might be that it wasn't raining.