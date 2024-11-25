Michael Klinger appointed head coach of Manchester Originals women

Klinger has juggled a number of coaching and administrative jobs since finishing his playing career in 2019. He currently coaches WPL team Gujarat Giants, is general manager of Washington Freedom in MLC, and assistant coach at Sydney Thunder in the WBBL.

He was previously head of men's T20 for Cricket New South Wales and coached Melbourne Renegades in the BBL between 2019 and 2021.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me, and I am eagerly looking forward to arriving at Emirates Old Trafford next summer," Klinger said. "The Originals women have an extremely talented group of players, and we will have the opportunity to add to that with the squad retentions and draft coming up early next year.

"I hope that I can help the team to push on, achieve our ambitions and bring success to Manchester in the Hundred women's competition."

Originals finished seventh and sixth in their two seasons under Parry and are the only team in the women's Hundred never to have qualified for the knockouts.

James Sheridan, Manchester Originals chair, said: "We are delighted to bring one of the world's leading franchise cricket coaches to the group as part of our ambition to provide our fans with the very best cricket stars and sporting entertainment in Manchester every August.

"Michael was the outstanding candidate throughout the process - led by Mark Chilton - and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, across both women's and men's cricket, with him to Manchester Originals next summer.