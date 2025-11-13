Nottinghamshire re-sign Fergus O'Neill for 2026 and 2027 Championship

Nottinghamshire have confirmed the return of Australia A seamer Fergus O'Neill for the first half of both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

O'Neill claimed 21 wickets at 17.90 in four matches at the start of the 2025 summer, helping set Nottinghamshire on their path to winning the County Championship. He had been expected to make a return and the club have now announced that he has signed a two-year deal.

While O'Neill was only eligible for a short-term visa last season, limiting him to a four-week stint, changes to the UK's visa rules to cover appearances in first-class cricket mean he will be available for the first block of Championship games from April through to June.

"I'm keen to come back and make sure our momentum keeps rolling," O'Neill said. "Trent Bridge is a great place filled with great people, where I've had success.

"With all the success I had, and we had as a team, it was a simple decision for me to sign on for not just one, but another two years. Success is what I play for, so for as long as I'm a part of Nottinghamshire, I'll be putting my best foot forward for us to win another Championship title."

O'Neill has twice been picked for Australia A, including on their recent tour of India, and has started the Sheffield Shield season in good form, with 15 wickets at 21.80. He could come into contention for the Ashes , although is currently behind the likes of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser among back-up quicks.

"Every now and then, you seem to sign a player who fits into the team perfectly, and Fergus was that man last year," Nottinghamshire's head coach, Peter Moores, said. "His impact on the field was clear for everyone to see, though it was his impact off it that also made a real difference.

"His energy and excitement to play were infectious, as was belief in his own ability. That belied spread into everyone else in the team and was a real catalyst at the start of our season.

"His ability to move the ball laterally and control line and length were perfect for English conditions, and it's great news that the change in regulations will allow him to take on a fuller role next season.

"We can't wait to get him back to continue the promising start he has shown to his Notts career and to positively influence the defence of the title."