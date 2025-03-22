Fractured finger puts Gardner out of remainder of New Zealand T20I series
Young batting allrounder Charli Knott has been called up for the last two games of the series
Ashleigh Gardner's right index finger injury has been confirmed to be a fracture, and she has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Australia as a result. "She will have further scans and seek specialist advice on return to Sydney," a Cricket Australia statement on Saturday said.
Ellyse Perry will stand in as deputy to captain Tahlia McGrath in Gardner's absence, while Charli Knott, the 22-year-old uncapped batting allrounder from Queensland, has been brought into the squad as a replacement for the two remaining matches in the series. The second game will be played on Sunday and the last one on Wednesday.
Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game in Auckland on Friday, and they pulled off the comprehensive eight-wicket win, with 39 balls in hand chasing 138 for victory, with just 2.2 overs of bowling from star allrounder Gardner.
Bowling the 17th over of the New Zealand innings - her third - after New Zealand had opted to bat, Gardner sent in a flighted delivery to Sophie Devine, who went down the track and hit the ball back hard towards Gardner. Gardner got both her hands on the ball attempting the catch, but spilled it and it was immediately clear that she had hurt herself. The physio was out, and Gardner went off the field soon after.
The update after the New Zealand innings was that Gardner had been taken for scans and wouldn't bat in Australia's chase. That wasn't required anyway, as Beth Mooney (75 not out in 42 balls) and Georgia Voll (50 in 31) took care of the runs Australia required.