Fractured finger puts Gardner out of remainder of New Zealand T20I series

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game in Auckland on Friday, and they pulled off the comprehensive eight-wicket win, with 39 balls in hand chasing 138 for victory, with just 2.2 overs of bowling from star allrounder Gardner.

Bowling the 17th over of the New Zealand innings - her third - after New Zealand had opted to bat, Gardner sent in a flighted delivery to Sophie Devine, who went down the track and hit the ball back hard towards Gardner. Gardner got both her hands on the ball attempting the catch, but spilled it and it was immediately clear that she had hurt herself. The physio was out, and Gardner went off the field soon after.