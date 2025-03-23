Matches (7)
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui, NZ v AUS [W], Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui, March 23, 2025, Australia Women tour of New Zealand [Mar 2025]
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
Tomorrow
1:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 22:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 263 Runs • 26.3 Avg • 100 SR
GE Plimmer
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 115.65 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 133.94 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 114.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 10.26 SR
RA Mair
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 16.5 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.62 Econ • 14.57 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 16.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates (c)
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bella James 
Top order Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2221
Hours of play (local time)14.45 start, First Session 14.45-16.15, Interval 16.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
Match days23 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
New Zealand
Tina Semmens
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Cory Black
Match Referee
New Zealand
Richard Hayward
