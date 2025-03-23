Matches (7)
NZ Women vs AUS Women, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui, NZ v AUS [W], Mar 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui, March 23, 2025, Australia Women tour of New Zealand [Mar 2025]
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
W
L
W
NR
L
AUS Women
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 22:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 263 Runs • 26.3 Avg • 100 SR
NZ-W10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 115.65 SR
AUS-W10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 133.94 SR
AUS-W10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 114.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.22 Econ • 10.26 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 16.5 SR
AUS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.62 Econ • 14.57 SR
AUS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 16.83 SR
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2221
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.45 start, First Session 14.45-16.15, Interval 16.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
|Match days
|23 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee