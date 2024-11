England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox could be a doubt for the start of the Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a blow to his right hand prior to the final day of their tour match against a Prime Minister's XI

The incident occurred in the nets on Sunday morning in Queenstown, where England have been preparing for the first Test, which begins on Thursday at the Hagley Oval. Cox, primed to make his Test debut with regular keeper Jamie Smith on paternity leave for the tour, was taken to a local hospital for scans to determine the extent of the damage.

Cox has once before damaged digits on his right hand too when he sustained a horrific broken finger during the Hundred in 2023. The severity of the injury means he might not assume the gloves for Essex this summer, his first for the club following a move from Kent. Cox's stint behind the stumps on Saturday was the first time he had donned the gloves for the red-ball side since July 2023.

Ollie Pope deputised in Cox's absence, while captain Ben Stokes took to the field having chosen to sit out the first day's play. But it was James Anderson decked out in whites, four months after his enforced retirement, that drew the most attention, drafted in as a substitute fielder after three players opted out of the match for extra time in the nets.

England are not currently working with a full deck in New Zealand with Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed due to arrive in Christchurch on Monday having featured on the white-ball tour of the Caribbean which finished last week.