England in New Zealand: Bazball goes home (again)

So where are England now? The men's team rocked up in Queenstown, New Zealand earlier this week (the women and Lions are in South Africa, where they will also be joined by the Under-19s in the coming days). They will play a two-day tour match over the weekend, leading into the first Test, which starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

Presumably they haven't made wholesale changes after Pakistan?

Correct. The McCullum-Stokes axis is all about giving players backing - all the more so since their major goals are winning against India at home next summer, before trying to regain the Ashes in Australia. There was only one change to the squad for New Zealand, with Jacob Bethell called up as the spare batter due to Jamie Smith's absence on paternity leave; they have kept the faith to the extent that the three frontline spinners who went to Pakistan - Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed - are all on this trip, too.