England in New Zealand: Bazball goes home (again)

So where are England now? The men's team rocked up in Queenstown, New Zealand earlier this week (the women and Lions are in South Africa, where they will also be joined by the Under-19s in the coming days). They will play a two-day tour match over the weekend, leading into the first Test, which starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

Yes, that's right. Their white-ball tour concluded on Sunday, when the fifth T20I against West Indies in St Lucia was abandoned as a washout. That tour began with an ODI on October 31, just days after the end of the Rawalpindi Test in Pakistan, which meant several multi-format players - such as Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse - couldn't be involved in the trip to the Caribbean.

Yes and, presumably, yes. England suffered a chastening 2-1 series defeat in Pakistan, despite racking up 823 for 7 in a crushing victory in the first Test . A switch of tactics from the home side saw England's batters come thoroughly unstuck against the unlikely lags spin pairing of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. After his team lost the deciding third Test , Brendon McCullum referenced the quick turnaround to this tour, saying "it would be nice to bounce back in New Zealand".

As for Bazball, their method has been undergoing a process of refinement, but the prospect of flatter and pitches and more benign conditions might be just the tonic - albeit England haven't won a Test series in New Zealand since 2007-08

Presumably they haven't made wholesale changes after Pakistan?

Correct. The McCullum-Stokes axis is all about giving players backing - all the more so since their major goals are winning against India at home next summer, before trying to regain the Ashes in Australia. There was only one change to the squad for New Zealand, with Jacob Bethell called up as the spare batter due to Jamie Smith's absence on paternity leave; they have kept the faith to the extent that the three frontline spinners who went to Pakistan - Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed - are all on this trip, too.