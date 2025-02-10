Stats - Breetzke betters Haynes, Williamson second-fastest to 7000
South Africa, meanwhile, have now lost five successive ODIs
150 Matthew Breetzke's score against New Zealand in Lahore is the highest by a batter on ODI debut, breaking Desmond Haynes' 47-year-old record of 148 against Australia in 1978.
Breetzke is only the fourth South Africa batter after Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks to score a century on ODI debut.
7000 - Kane Williamson became the second-fastest batter to complete 7000 ODI runs, getting there in 159 innings. Only Hashim Amla has got there quicker than Williamson, in 150 innings.
305 - New Zealand's target of 305 was the second biggest they had chased down away from home. Their chase of 307 against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022 remains their highest successful chase away from home.
This is also their highest successful chase in multi-team tournaments, with the previous best being the chase of 298 against the same opponents in a memorable World Cup semi-final in 2015.
5 - Losses on the trot for South Africa in ODIs, after their 3-0 loss to Pakistan at home and defeat in the last ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. This is their third-biggest losing streak in the format. They have lost ten consecutive matches twice - in 1994 and 2004.
187 - Partnership between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson for the second wicket, New Zealand's highest for any wicket against South Africa, as well as in Pakistan.
It is also the third-highest second-wicket partnership for New Zealand in ODIs, bettered only by Conway and Rachin Ravindra's mammoth 273-run stand in the 2023 World Cup opener against England, and Martin Guptill and Will Young's 203 against Netherlands in 2022.
133* - Williamson's unbeaten knock of 133 was the second-highest individual score for New Zealand in a successful 300-plus chase. Ross Taylors 181* against England in a chase of 336 in 2018 remains at the top of the pile.
Williamson needed 72 balls to get to his century, his second fastest by balls faced in ODIs, bettered only by his 69-ball ton against Zimbabwe in 2011.
5 - Tom Latham became only the fifth New Zealand batter to have three consecutive ducks to his name in ODI cricket. He is also the first New Zealand batter to bag a duck in three consecutive ODI innings while batting in the top seven.
Latham's 13 ducks as a wicketkeeper are now the second-most for New Zealand going past Brendon McCullum's 12. Adam Parore is the only New Zealand keeper ahead of Latham now, with 16 ODI ducks.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo