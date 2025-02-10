Matches (18)
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Match at Lahore, Tri-Nation, Feb 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Lahore, February 10, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
NR
W
W
L
W
South Africa
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ10 M • 460 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 93.68 SR
9 M • 272 Runs • 45.33 Avg • 99.27 SR
4 M • 285 Runs • 71.25 Avg • 120.76 SR
6 M • 119 Runs • 23.8 Avg • 84.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ4 M • 12 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 17.41 SR
NZ7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
6 M • 3 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 50 SR
1 M • 1 Wkt • 3.7 Econ • 60 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4829
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|10 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News
Rachin Ravindra goes off the field after taking blow to forehead
Earlier in the match, Haris Rauf went off the field with what was later confirmed to be a low-grade side strain
Phillips 72-ball hundred flips the script as New Zealand beat Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman made 84 in the chase of 331 in Lahore, but once he fell the hosts crumbled
Lockie Ferguson in doubt for Champions Trophy and Pakistan tri-series
The NZ quick injured his hamstring while playing in the UAE's ILT20
Context is king as Pakistan and New Zealand open pre-Champions Trophy tri-series
For the sides, it offers the opportunity for match practice in conditions where most of the Champions Trophy will be held