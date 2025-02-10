Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
WI 4-Day (4)
IND vs ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)

New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Match at Lahore, Tri-Nation, Feb 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Lahore, February 10, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WA Young
10 M • 460 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 93.68 SR
MS Chapman
9 M • 272 Runs • 45.33 Avg • 99.27 SR
H Klaasen
4 M • 285 Runs • 71.25 Avg • 120.76 SR
T Bavuma
6 M • 119 Runs • 23.8 Avg • 84.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Henry
4 M • 12 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 17.41 SR
JA Duffy
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
PWA Mulder
6 M • 3 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 50 SR
KA Maharaj
1 M • 1 Wkt • 3.7 Econ • 60 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4829
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days10 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
England
Michael Gough
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
Australia
David Boon
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News

Rachin Ravindra goes off the field after taking blow to forehead

Earlier in the match, Haris Rauf went off the field with what was later confirmed to be a low-grade side strain

Rachin Ravindra goes off the field after taking blow to forehead

Phillips 72-ball hundred flips the script as New Zealand beat Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman made 84 in the chase of 331 in Lahore, but once he fell the hosts crumbled

Phillips 72-ball hundred flips the script as New Zealand beat Pakistan

Lockie Ferguson in doubt for Champions Trophy and Pakistan tri-series

The NZ quick injured his hamstring while playing in the UAE's ILT20

Lockie Ferguson in doubt for Champions Trophy and Pakistan tri-series

Context is king as Pakistan and New Zealand open pre-Champions Trophy tri-series

For the sides, it offers the opportunity for match practice in conditions where most of the Champions Trophy will be held

Context is king as Pakistan and New Zealand open pre-Champions Trophy tri-series

Injured Coetzee out of Champions Trophy; South Africa name six uncapped players for first ODI of tri-series

Champions Trophy squad members Jansen, Markram, Miller, Rabada, Rickelton, Stubbs, and van der Dussen will not take part in the tri-series

Injured Coetzee out of Champions Trophy; South Africa name six uncapped players for first ODI of tri-series
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.560
PAK1010-1.560
SA-----
Full Table