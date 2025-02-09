Patchwork South Africa look for Champions Trophy clues against enterprising New Zealand

Big picture: Ravindra out after opening-night injury

New Zealand's start to what they hope will be a full month in and around Pakistan couldn't have gone much better. The squad they picked for the tri-series as well as the upcoming Champions Trophy appears to be especially well-suited to these conditions at this early stage. They kicked off the tri-series with a comprehensive dismantling of Pakistan , pacing their innings with the bat perfectly, before choking Pakistan with spin under the renovated Gaddafi Stadium's lights. Dew, if any existed, was no hindrance to spin, with New Zealand turning to it for 26 of the 47.5 overs they sent down.

The bad news comes in the form of potential player unavailability. Rachin Ravindra will not feature after sustaining a nasty blow to the forehead in the first game, where a ball struck him after he lost sight of it while fielding in the deep; there was plenty of blood and it required stitches. More serious damage, as initially feared, appears to have been averted, but he continues to be monitored for potential signs of delayed concussion. It has also emerged that Lockie Ferguson's injury may need a longer recovery time than initially hoped, placing him in doubt for the Champions Trophy.

Perhaps limiting the value of the extra game is its starting time. This match is the only day game in this series, and no matches will be played in this time slot for the duration of the Champions Trophy. The morning start, coupled with a game that does not see Pakistan feature, means attendance figures won't be anywhere near what they were for New Zealand's contest against Pakistan. It may also make it even more of a batting surface than day-night games in Lahore tend to be, but with dew guaranteed to not be a factor, New Zealand's spinners will likely be even more potent.

Tom Latham needs runs desperately • AFP/Getty Images

Form guide

South Africa LLLLW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand WLWWL

In the spotlight: Tom Latham and Lungi Ngidi

Tom Latham has endured a difficult spell with the bat of late, but the focus will only intensify after he was dismissed for a duck in an otherwise productive New Zealand batting effort against Pakistan. In the other ODIs Latham played this year, he managed one run across two innings, and though these are his first ODIs since 2023, he averaged under 30 across 27 innings that year. Furthermore, the scorecard suggests he didn't quite convince when he dropped down a level to play the Super Smash, managing 95 runs across four T20 innings at just over a run-a-ball. With the Champions Trophy coming up, it's a problem New Zealand would rather do without, and a weakened South Africa bowling unit may be the perfect time for Latham to get back in the groove. It's not a secret thathas endured a difficult spell with the bat of late, but the focus will only intensify after he was dismissed for a duck in an otherwise productive New Zealand batting effort against Pakistan. In the other ODIs Latham played this year, he managed one run across two innings, and though these are his first ODIs since 2023, he averaged under 30 across 27 innings that year. Furthermore, the scorecard suggests he didn't quite convince when he dropped down a level to play the Super Smash, managing 95 runs across four T20 innings at just over a run-a-ball. With the Champions Trophy coming up, it's a problem New Zealand would rather do without, and a weakened South Africa bowling unit may be the perfect time for Latham to get back in the groove.

Lungi Ngidi endured a pretty ordinary SA20, and in normal circumstances, may have faced a battle to be part of this side. But the number of first-choice players rendered unavailable to South Africa because of the SA20 as well as endured a pretty ordinary SA20, and in normal circumstances, may have faced a battle to be part of this side. But the number of first-choice players rendered unavailable to South Africa because of the SA20 as well as injuries to Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee, saw him tagged on as a late addition to the travelling party. Injuries and fitness concerns haven't helped him, but this is a bowler who, for several years, was a regular across formats in South Africa's international squads. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, this would be a particularly useful time to remind coach Rob Walter and the selectors of what he can do when at his best.

Senuran Muthusamy is one of many players in the tri-series squad that won't be part of the Champions Trophy • AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Ravindra will miss out because of the blow he sustained against Pakistan, meaning his side will need to find a new opener. However, New Zealand are unlikely to make big changes to the side that delivered such an all-round performance against Pakistan.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Ben Sears, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Will O'Rourke

South Africa have added Ngidi and Shamsi to the tri-series squad. Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka and Tony de Zorzi are all on their way to Pakistan to join the squad but will not be available for this game.

South Africa (probable): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Jason Smith, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 5 Senuran Muthusamy, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Mihali Mpongwana, 8 Junior Dala, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Ethan Bosch, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Pitch and conditions

Dew wasn't a factor in the day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium when New Zealand played Pakistan. With this being a day match, it is guaranteed not to be an issue on what should be a warm and sunny spring day.

Stats and trivia

Ngidi is four wickets away from reaching the three-figure mark in ODIs. He will become the 13th to get there for South Africa in ODIs when he does

This is South Africa's first ODI in Pakistan since 2007. Their last game produced one of South Africa's great ODI wins

Quotes