2nd Match, Lahore, February 10, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
New Zealand chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.33
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 15/1 (3.00)
Report

NZ bring in Conway and opt to bowl against SA

SA name four debutants in the only day game in the tri-series in Pakistan

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Feb-2025 • 44 mins ago
Temba Bavuma poses with the tri-series trophy, Lahore, February 9, 2025

Temba Bavuma leads a weakened side for South Africa's tri-series opener  •  Associated Press

Toss New Zealand opt to bowl against South Africa
Mitchell Santner won the toss, and New Zealand opted to bowl, in the second game of the tri-series where victory would guarantee them a spot in the final. Santner believed swing up front may play a part, given the early start under somewhat overcast conditions. They made one change, with Rachin Ravindra out after suffering a blow to the forehead while trying to take a catch on Saturday. Devon Conway replaced him.
South African captain Temba Bavuma confirmed he'd also have bowled first. "The real preparation starts when the Champions Trophy guys join us," he said, referring to the players unavailable because of the recently concluded SA20. "But it's a good opportunity for the guys here to show what they can do." There are four debutants in the South African side.
This is the last game of the series in Lahore, before it moves to Karachi.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt) 2 Matthew Breetzke 3 Jason Smith 4 Kyle Verreynne (wk) 5 Wiaan Mulder 6 Mihali Mpongwana 7 Senuran Muthuswamy 8 Ethan Bosch 9 Junior Dala 10 Lungi Ngidi 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway 2 Will Young 3 Kane Williamson 4 Daryl Mitchell 5 Tom Latham (wk) 6 Glenn Phillips 7 Michael Bracewell 8 Mitchell Santner (capt) 9 Ben Sears 10 Matt Henry 11 Will O'Rourke
New ZealandSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs New ZealandPakistan Tri-Nation Series

South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
MP Breetzke
not out1423
T Bavuma
caught2023
JF Smith
not out08
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total39(1 wkt; 9 ovs)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ11021.560
PAK1010-1.560
SA-----
Full Table