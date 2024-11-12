Carey and Scott shine in South Australia's rout of New South Wales

South Australia 198 for 4 (Carey 75, Lehmann 46*, Scott 42*) beat New South Wales 197 (Edwards 35, Conway 3-27) by six wickets

Alex Carey continued his superb form and Liam Scott starred with bat and ball as South Australia rocketed to the top of the One-Day Cup table by smashing New South Wales by six wickets in their One-day Cup match.

SA sit top of the table in the 50-over format after crushing last season's beaten finalists at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The result was set up by an accomplished performance in the field, rolling the visitors for just 197 after taking regular wickets during the 46 overs.

It was a pair of former NSW players who did the bulk of the damage, with fast bowler Harry Conway collecting 3 for 27 from his 9.3 overs, and Jason Sangha picking up 2 for 16, including the key scalps of Nic Maddinson and Oliver Davies. Scott also picked up two wickets, claiming 2 for 31 off his eight overs.

NSW's best contributions came from middle-order batters, with Matthew Gilkes and captain Jack Edwards top-scoring with 35 each.

In reply, SA ran into early trouble when Jack Nisbet took the wickets of Mackenzie Harvey and Daniel Drew in consecutive balls as the hosts slumped to 8 for 2.

But Carey continued his hot early-season form with the bat, smashing 75 from 63 balls to press his claim for a recall to Australia's white-ball teams.

Jake Lehmann (46 not out) and player-of-the-match Scott (42 not out to back up his two wickets) steered SA home, giving long-suffering supporters reason for optimism.

As well as topping the One-Day table, SA are second in the Sheffield Shield after winning two and drawing one of their first three matches.