Abrar, Jamal and Ghulam called up for second Test against Bangladesh
Shaheen Shah Afridi, who left the side after the first Test following the birth of his son, also rejoins the Pakistan squad
Pakistan have called up legspinner Abrar Ahmed to the squad ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Amidst a slew of other call-ups, Aamer Jamal, who the PCB had declared was ruled out of the series, will also join the Pakistan camp, his participation "subject to fitness clearance". Shaheen Shah Afridi, who left the side after the first Test following the birth of his son, also rejoins, while top-order batter Kamran Ghulam also links up with Shan Masood's side.
Abrar was released from the squad alongside Ghulam after Pakistan contentiously decided against playing a spinner in the first Test. While the Pakistan team management have largely stood by that decision, Bangladesh demonstrated spin's value even on an ostensibly lifeless surface, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking seven of Pakistan's nine wickets on the final day to bundle them out and secure a famous victory. It was a decision the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi called "possibly a mistake", but Masood and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood maintained had been made after looking at conditions.
In similar conditions on the same ground, though, Abar's involvement now looks significantly likelier. He took four wickets in the A game against Bangladesh A, and is currently Pakistan's frontline red-ball spinner with no serious competition. Pakistan have expressed concern including a spinner potentially lengthens their tail or adds workload for a three-pronged pace attack.
Ghulam has now been on the fringes of the Pakistan red-ball side for several years and scored an unbeaten 100 in Darwin with Pakistan A last month, and 20* and 34 in the two A games against Bangladesh in Islamabad. With Pakistan's top order struggling, he comes into the frame as a potential option.
While Jamal has been recalled, and his value towards balancing the side is cruicial, his inclusion is considered exceedingly unlikely. Pakistan are not expected to rush him back from an injury they had earlier judged would rule him out of the series.
The second Test starts on August 30, with Bangladesh eyeing a first series win against Pakistan.
Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (capt), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000