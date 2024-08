Abrar, Jamal and Ghulam called up for second Test against Bangladesh

Abrar was released from the squad alongside Ghulam after Pakistan contentiously decided against playing a spinner in the first Test . While the Pakistan team management have largely stood by that decision, Bangladesh demonstrated spin's value even on an ostensibly lifeless surface, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking seven of Pakistan's nine wickets on the final day to bundle them out and secure a famous victory. It was a decision the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi called "possibly a mistake" , but Masood and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood maintained had been made after looking at conditions.