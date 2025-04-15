Rana, Varun and Narine skittle PBKS for 111

After restricting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 103 for 9 in their last match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowled out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 111 in Mullanpur.

A power-packed batting unit, PBKS were coming off a score of 245 in their last match and raced away to 39 for 0 in 3.1 overs. However, Harshit Rana led KKR's comeback with incisive short-pitched bowling and three wickets, KKR debutant Anrich Nortje chipped in with one, and their two big spinners took two wickets each to consign PBKS to ignominy.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got off to another excellent start when KKR looked for early swing through Vaibhav Arora. Once they saw the openers take the pitched-up deliveries for boundaries, the KKR fast bowlers made sure almost nothing was pitched in the batters' half.

All of Rana's three wickets came off the short ball. He handcuffed Arya with one in the ribs, getting him caught at backward square leg. A short and wide ball to Shreyas Iyer resulted in a vicious cut straight to deep point for a duck. Prabhsimran kept the intent up but ended up getting caught at point off the last ball of the powerplay.

KKR had added pace to their line-up possibly because PBKS' Indian batters have been doing well. You could say the Indian batters ended up picking out deep fielders, but the non-Indian batters disappointed PBKS more. Neither Josh Inglis nor Glenn Maxwell picked Varun Chakravarthy from the hand. Both were bowled, Inglis on the slog-sweep and Maxwell when defending.

PBKS even called in an SOS batting substitute in Suryansh Shedge, which meant Maxwell would have to bowl four overs. The wickets still kept falling. Sunil Narine took two out in the 11th over, Shedge with one that turned away and Marco Jansen with the other one that turned in.