Marcus Harris , who recently missed out on a Test recall, has been signed as a replacement player by defending champions Perth Scorchers for the closing stages of the BBL.

Scorchers have lost Zak Crawley to England Test duty and will also be without Laurie Evans for the finals as he has an ILT20 deal. Stephen Eskinazi returned to the line-up against Brisbane Heat but ESPNcricinfo understands Scorchers have bolstered their options by bringing in Harris who did not have a BBL deal.

Harris' previous BBL outing came for Melbourne Renegades last season. He also played 14 matches for Scorchers between 2014 and 2016. Overall he has 981 runs in T20s at 20.43 and a strike-rate of 121.71.

Scorchers secured a place in the finals with victory over Brisbane Heat on Saturday, but face a key game against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Qualifier, also against Heat, which would allow them the crucial second chance to reach the decider on January 24 as they aim to become the first team to complete a hat-trick of BBL titles.

Harris would be able to play in finals even if he does not face Sixers. Overseas signings have to make a regular-season appearance in order to be eligible, but that does not apply to local replacement players.