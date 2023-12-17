Quetta Gladiators rope in Shaun Tait as bowling coach

Tait's time with Pakistan earlier means he has worked with most of the bowlers he will now take charge of

Days after appointing former Australian allrounder Shane Watson as head coach , Quetta Gladiators have announced Shaun Tait as bowling coach. Tait, who was Pakistan's fast bowling coach until earlier this year, will take up the role ahead of the ninth season of the PSL.

"I'd like to thank Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators owner) who trusted me with the bowling group," Tait said in an official statement, "including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. Some great talent there to work with alongside the great Shane Watson."

Tait's time with Pakistan means he has worked with most of the bowlers he will now take charge of. During his stint, he was vocal in his criticism of any attempts to get Pakistan's express pace bowlers to maintain high workloads. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he had said there was "no way - no way - express pace bowlers can currently play all three formats consistently."

In the same interview, he was effusive in his praise for Hasnain - currently recuperating from an ankle injury - who falls under his wing once more. "Hasnain has got the ability to bowl proper rapid, but there's no doubt [there's an air of vulnerability to him]," he said at the time. "My input with Hasnain is purely about just using his athleticism. Getting that grunt as a fast bowler and being angry. Just running in fast and feeling good."

The announcement marks Gladiators' push towards an overhaul of the coaching staff as they look to break out of a rut that has seen them miss the playoffs for four successive seasons. Gladiators were the most consistent franchise of the PSL during its first four editions, when they reached the final three times, and also won the title in 2019.

Tait was appointed Pakistan coach in February 2022 on a one-year contract. While there was uncertainty on whether it was a rolling contract, and he was understood to be keen on an extension, the contract was not renewed.