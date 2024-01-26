O'Rourke gets maiden Test call-up, Ravindra picked for SA Tests

Rachin Ravindra is set to add to his three Test caps after being named in the New Zealand squad for the two-Test series against South Africa that starts on February 4 in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand have also handed a maiden call-up to Canterbury fast bowler Will O'Rourke , who is known as the clone of Kyle Jamieson , although only for the second Test in Hamilton.

From the Test squad that toured Bangladesh in November-December last year , Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel have not found in a place against South Africa because of the conditions expected at home.

Ravindra comes into the squad at the expense of Henry Nicholls , who has suffered somewhat of a form slump . Barring an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka in Wellington in March 2023, the batter hasn't crossed 40 in his last 11 Tests.

Ravindra made his Test debut in November 2021 against India in Kanpur but has not played the format since the new year's Test against Bangladesh in 2022. However, a breakthrough 2023 which culminated in him bagging the ICC Emerging Player-of-the-Year award has seen him get a Test recall.

O'Rourke, 22, recently made his ODI debut in the three-game series against Bangladesh at home picking five wickets at 23.00. He is currently playing the Super Smash - the domestic T20s - where he has picked nine wickets in the last five games.

Glenn Phillips showed his wares against Bangladesh • Associated Press

Since making his debut against Australia, this will be the first time that Phillips will be playing a Test at home since January 2020, if picked in the XI.

"It was pleasing as a selector to see different players making contributions during the recent series in Bangladesh," head coach Gary Stead said. "Glenn and Mitch both earned selection on the back of their recent work in red-ball cricket. Will O'Rourke has impressed us in stepping up from domestic cricket to New Zealand A and then international level. Rachin Ravindra is another player who has really impressed us with his contributions to the team over the past 12 months in international cricket.

"Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson are all at slightly different points in their rehabilitation plans. But we're confident they'll be good to go at Bay Oval."

New Zealand are chasing their first-ever Test series win against a weakened South Africa, who have as many as eight uncapped players in the side, including captain Neil Brand . Duanne Olivier is the most experienced member of the side with 15 Tests to his name. Stead, however, expected stern challenges from the South Africa unit regardless.

"The Proteas are a highly competitive team across formats and, having never won a Test series against them home or away, we expect two stern challenges," he said. "It's an honour to be involved in any Test match and I know the players are looking forward to the start of a big Test summer - in what is a big year of Test cricket home and away."

New Zealand Test squad