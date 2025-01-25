Ranji round-up: J&K stun Mumbai, Gill ton in vain for Punjab
Highlights from Day 3 of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy matches
Eleven years after they first beat them in the Ranji Trophy, Jammu & Kashmir pulled off another heist against Mumbai to strengthen their knockouts hope. Chasing 205, they wobbled at different times with Shams Mulani picking up four wickets, but starts from each of the top five helped J&K win by five wickets. Opener Shubham Khajuria top-scored with 45, while Abid Mushtaq, who had minimal contribution with the ball, hitting a crucial 32 not out to seal victory.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo