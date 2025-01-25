Matches (31)
Ranji round-up: J&K stun Mumbai, Gill ton in vain for Punjab

Highlights from Day 3 of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy matches

Shashank Kishore
25-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
J&K players pose after beating Mumbai in their backyard, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, day 3, Ranji Trophy, January 25, 2025

J&K players pose after beating Mumbai in their backyard  •  PTI

Highlights from Day 3 of the sixth round of matches
J&K beat Mumbai after 11 years
Eleven years after they first beat them in the Ranji Trophy, Jammu & Kashmir pulled off another heist against Mumbai to strengthen their knockouts hope. Chasing 205, they wobbled at different times with Shams Mulani picking up four wickets, but starts from each of the top five helped J&K win by five wickets. Opener Shubham Khajuria top-scored with 45, while Abid Mushtaq, who had minimal contribution with the ball, hitting a crucial 32 not out to seal victory.
Gill century in vain as Karnataka stay alive
Shubman Gill struck a combative 102, but couldn't prevent Karnataka from running through Punjab for a second time in three days. After being bowled out for 55, Punjab batted out a little more time in the second dig to make 213, but still went down by an innings and 207 runs. Outside of Gill's innings, the second highest from the top seven was Anmolpreet Singh's 14. The bulk of the damage was done by young seam-bowling allrounder Yashovardhan Parantap, who picked up 3 for 37.
Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer put Madhya Pradesh on top
Having conceded the first-innings lead, Madhya Pradesh responded strongly in the second innings, declaring on 369 for 8 to set Kerala a target of 363. Rajat Patidar top scored with 92, while Venkatesh Iyer hit an unbeaten 70-ball 80 at No. 8 as MP recovered from 247 for 6. MP picked up one wicket by stumps to keep themselves in line for an outright win.
Vijay Shankar century powers Tamil Nadu
In Salem, Vijay Shankar's 14th first-class century, his second of the season, helped Tamil Nadu put themselves in line for six points against Chandigarh. Having taken a 97-run lead, Vijay Shankar helped extend TN's lead with an unbeaten 150 after N Jagadeesan set the foundation of the innings with 89. By stumps, Chandigarh had slumped to 113 for 5, still needing 290 with the left-arm spinning duo of S Ajith Ram and R Sai Kishore picking up two apiece.
Gaikwad among the runs
Batting at No. 4 with an eye on being a top-order batter, instead of just playing a specialist opener, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 89 in a marathon Maharashtra innings - they were 464 for 7 in the second innings, extending their lead to 616 by stumps against Group C toppers Baroda. This is only the third game Gaikwad has featured in this season, as he was away during the first half of the tournament to play for India A in Australia. With them out of knockouts contention, it remains to be seen if Maharashtra declare overnight and try for an outright.
Wadkar leads Vidarbha's fight
Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar hit an unbeaten 102 to revive a floundering innings. Vidarbha, who conceded a lead of 100, went to stumps with a lead of 258 with three wickets still remaining. At one stage, they had effectively been reduced to 44 for 5, before Wadkar stood tall to play a typically gritty knock to help last year's runners-up take the fight into the final day. Vidarbha are currently Group B toppers and are primed to Mae the knockouts.
Haryana through to knockouts
A game that was fought on an even keel in the first innings turned decisively in Haryana's favour thanks to a massive second-innings batting effort, led by half-centuries from Himanshu Rana and Nishant Sindhu as they opened up a 32-run lead into a 369-run target. Bengal, sans the injured Abhimanyu Easwaran, were bowled out for 85 in 21.4 overs, with Wriddhiman Saha, playing in his penultimate first-class match, unbeaten on 25. Anshul Kamboj, who earlier in the season picked up a perfect ten, finished with four wickets./
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

