An innings victory over Haryana - in which seamer Akash Deep took ten wickets - took Bengal into the last eight, as they won with a bonus point. Akash Deep was the star, but the win was set up by Anustup Majumdar 's 145 and handy contributions with the bat from the lower order, as Bengal posted 419 after being sent in. Harshal Patel and Ajit Chahal shared seven wickets for Haryana.