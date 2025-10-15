Rashid becomes No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs
Kuldeep Yadav achieved his career-best ranking in Tests after taking 12 wickets against West Indies
Afghanistan wristspinner Rashid Khan has become the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs following his team's 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh this month in Abu Dhabi.
Rashid, who was previously No. 1 in November 2024, took 11 wickets in the series at an average of 6.09 and economy rate of 2.73. His performance helped him rise from sixth place, and with 710 ratings points he is 30 ahead of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.
Ibrahim Zadran, who was the Player of the Series against Bangladesh for top-scoring with 213 runs at an average of 71 in three innings, has moved up eight places to No. 2 in the ODI batting rankings - the best ever by an Afghanistan batter. He has 20 ratings points fewer than Shubman Gill at No. 1 and eight more than Rohit Sharma at No. 3.
In the ODI rankings for allrounders, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai reclaimed the top spot from Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza after taking seven wickets - the second-most in the series - and scoring 60 runs in the three ODIs against Bangladesh. He had been ranked No.1 between February and August too.
India's left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav has achieved his career-best ranking among Test bowlers, rising seven places to 14th after finishing the two-match series against West Indies as the top wicket-taker. Kuldeep took 12 wickets at an average of 19.50. India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose from seventh to fifth after scoring 175 in the first innings of the Delhi Test.