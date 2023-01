After his car hit a divider at around 5.30 am on December 30 while he was driving to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi, Pant was initially treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment. He was then airlifted to Mumbai on January 4 so that his knee could be operated on urgently, and is expected to continue his rehabilitation in the city for a while.