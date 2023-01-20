Ponting wants Pant to be around Delhi Capitals team during IPL 2023

"If he's actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week"

Rishabh Pant may be ruled out from playing in the upcoming IPL 2023, but Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting thinks the team's official captain still has a role to play. Ponting wants Pant to be around the team during the season, if he has recovered well enough.

"I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week," Ponting told the ICC review. "If he's actually not physically fit enough to play, we'd still love to have him around.

"He's the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laugh he has is what we all love so much about him."

Pant suffered a car crash on December 30 and is expected to be out of action for most of 2023. He has torn three key ligaments in his knee, two of which were reconstructed on January 7 , while surgery on the third is expected in February.

Ponting also said that Capitals are searching for a wicketkeeper-batter to replace Pant, but stressed on how difficult it would be to replace a player of his quality.

At the December 2022 auction, the Capitals bought five players but no wicketkeeper, leaving Pant as the only gloveman in the squad. Sarfaraz Khan, though, has been a part-time wicketkeeper for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

"You can't replace those guys, simple as that," Ponting said. "They don't grow on trees, players like that. We've got to look at - and we already are - a replacement to come into the squad."