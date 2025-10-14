Konstas vs Boland as Ashes selection looms closer

Nathan Lyon has also been named for NSW despite a thought during the pre-season that he might miss the clash at the Junction. It's understood he is keen for some more overs after bowling just 31.5 across two innings against Western Australia at the WACA ground last week.

Usman Khawaja has been named for Queensland while Marnus Labuschagne is expected to remain at No. 3 for Queensland with Angus Lovell set to open alongside Khawaja in place of Matt Renshaw who is away with Australia's ODI team.

South Australia will be without Brendan Doggett for a second straight Shield match due to his minor hamstring issue but he is expected to return for round three. Nathan McAndrew will return after missing the opening the Shield round following his five-wicket haul in the One-Day Cup match against Victoria.

Elsewhere, Beau Webster will miss a second straight match for Tasmania due to the ankle injury he suffered at training prior to the opening round against Queensland, but he is expected to return for round three. WA will be without Cameron Green who is playing in Australia's ODI team while Joel Paris is missing with a hamstring injury.

Boland is set to back up for Victoria after bowling 35 overs in Victoria's opening round win over South Australia in Adelaide. Konstas is coming off scores of 4 and 14 at the WACA in New South Wales win over Western Australia but Lyon said that those performances should be disregarded because of the pitch.

"I wouldn't look too much into that," Lyon said on Monday. "It was a very naughty wicket. "It was wet, there were some big divots and it was quite challenging, even though I got 40 runs on it. There are [two] more games to play out before the Test side gets picked."

Konstas did make an enterprising 40 off 28 in the One-Day Cup match on a better WACA surface last Thursday. But Boland will be a significant test for the 20-year-old opener. He has dismissed Konstas four times in Shield cricket, the most of any first-class bowler Konstas has faced, including twice in their last meeting at the SCG in February when Konstas was bowled trying to paddle scoop off the 13th ball of the match.

The return of Sutherland and Murphy alongside Boland and Fergus O'Neill will give Konstas a chance to make a statement against an attack with two Test and two Australia A bowlers in it.

Meanwhile, Abbott has the chance to push his case to be next Test fast bowling option for the Ashes behind Boland. Victoria will add Harry Dixon back in from Australia A duty at the top of the order alongside Campbell Kellaway with Marcus Harris to remain at No. 3 ahead of in-form middle-order duo of Peter Handscomb and Oliver Peake.

New South Wales squad: Jack Edwards (capt), Sean Abbott, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Will Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Charlie Stobo

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (capt), Scott Boland, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry

South Australia squad: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (capt), Jason Sangha, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Hanno Jacobs

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Sinfield, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen. Jack Wildermuth

Western Australia squad: Sam Whiteman (capt), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Liam Haskett, Matt Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli