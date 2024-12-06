Sanath Jayasuriya: 'If I don't respond when a player approaches me, I'm not doing the right thing'
The Sri Lanka coach talks about his tenure with the team and the mixed bag of results so far
As consultant I just observed, mostly. When there's a coach in place, you can't interfere. I was mainly concerned about what the coaches were doing, and whether we are getting the maximum out of them. I'd never worked as coach before, but with the experience I had playing, I have worked with plenty of coaches. But the main thing I focused on was the support staff. I wondered if to some extent they were on the back foot. They needed to be given responsibilities and held accountable, and so we've done that. We need to support them so they can take decisions without fear.
We knew we were playing the top team in the world. We were not that far away from them in those games, and in the last match, which we could have easily won, we collapsed. We were ashamed. We couldn't face the public, it was that bad. The spectators were putting us down, because they were hurting - those things you have to expect. But in the ODIs, I told the players not to drop their heads. They're a talented team. India might be the No. 1 team, but we're playing at home, and we can do this.
We got a lot of confidence out of that, but we tried to keep it to ourselves. We tried to be humble and make it feel like business as usual. The next series was coming up quickly, so the key was to keep things as simple as possible. When we win, the fans are elated, and when we lose, they don't even want to watch us. But we wanted to build that belief that we could beat any team anywhere.
Even in the games we lost, we were continuously competing. They weren't able to dominate us completely. It would just be one hour or one session that would define the match. We knew that and the players' confidence was good, and I think they knew that at some point there would be a chance to swing a match in our direction.
When I was selector, there were a lot of injuries. More than 20 players got injured. Touch wood that doesn't happen here. But I did learn from that time. Just because there were injuries, I can't give excuses. Now I have to do something different.
They are not emotional, but they do express their views quite strongly. They are very straightforward with how they communicate with the team. Charith and Dhananjaya both discuss things with me, before matches, during breaks. The directions are very clear. The players get clear-cut messages. And once we take a decision, no one can change that.
That we have someone like Upul Tharanga as chief selector is a major positive. Even now he's still playing in the Legends tournaments. He'd played first-class cricket until very recently. That knowledge is vital. We're lucky that we have a team like that in our selection committee. They understand the game, and even the players can approach them. That's really important - players communicating with the coach and selectors is a major thing. If I didn't respond when a player approaches me, I'm not doing the right thing. Protecting those lines of communication is vital.
That's through our Sri Lanka A programme. We pushed them and pushed them, and built up players we can replace the ones in the team with. We struggled a lot without that depth for a while. "Does this player have the capacity to succeed at the top level?" That was always a worry. But I think we've raised those standards. A lot of hard work has gone into that, with everyone from the High Performance Centre, Emerging cricket, and Under-19 teams contributing. We've also got local [coaching] talent like Jerome Jayaratne and Ruwan Kalpage involved in big ways now. We used to have foreign appointments in these positions. There's a lot of talent in our coaching system. Avishka Gunawardene has been the A-team coach for a while, and maybe he's ready for another step too. You also need depth in coaching.
The standard of cricket at the NSL is high and you have to give it credit. Any good tournament will improve cricket. We keep fine-tuning it and making it better. Just recently the player transfer system became better.
What I'd say to fans is that we've been playing well. Even before this South Africa tour, we'd done well at home. I have a lot of trust in this team. I think more than a usual international coach, I have passion and love for Sri Lankan cricket. I can't stand to watch when we're losing, so I'm trying to give everything I can. Even during this South Africa series, I was really disappointed with us getting out for 42. In the second innings we came back a little, but it wasn't enough for me. I had expected two hundreds. Chandi [Dinesh Chandimal] worked very hard and got close. Dhananjaya also batted well, but we've got to turn those [knocks] into centuries.
