Samson set to miss the third round of the Ranji Trophy

Samson repaid that faith in the last T20I that he played, two weeks ago against Bangladesh, scoring a century that served as the foundation of a total of 297 for 6. Immediately after that performance, he made himself available to play the second round of the Ranji Trophy for Kerala, but that four-day game , in Alur against Karnataka, was rained out with only fifty overs of the first innings possible. Samson was at the crease unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls with two fours and a six to his name when play was called off on the second day never to resume.