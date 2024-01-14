Shaun Marsh announces retirement while still winning games

Melbourne Renegades clash against Sydney Thunder will be the last of his prolific career

Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from professional cricket with Melbourne Renegades' final game of the BBL season against Sydney Thunder to be the last of his career.

After a late start to this BBL due to injury, Marsh's form has been impressive with 181 runs at 45.25 and a strike-rate of 138.16. Despite playing only five games so far, he was made three of Renegades' six half-centuries, including an unbeaten 64 off 49 to guide them to victory in Finch's farewell game on Saturday night.

"I have loved playing for the Renegades, I've met some great people over the last five years and the friendships I've made will last a lifetime," Marsh said. "This playing group is special. They've been amazing to me, amazing team-mates and even better friends.

"Our members and fans are some of the most passionate out there and I'm so thankful for their support over the journey. Stick with us, there's a huge amount of talent in this group and I have no doubt they'll lead this group back to the top.

"To the Renegades' coaches and staff and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for backing me in from the start and over my final years. It's made my job a little easier out in the middle."

Marsh moved to Renegades for the 2019-2020 season after a prolific spell with Perth Scorchers where he was a key part of their success, averaging 47.46 in 40 games for them.

"I owe a lot to the Scorchers, I've got some fond memories of playing in Perth and really enjoyed my time there," he said. "The back-to-back titles are up there for me as the most enjoyable moments I've experienced on a cricket field."

David Saker, Renegades' head coach, lauded Marsh as still being among the best in the game even as he retires.

"SOS is one of those blokes who is universally liked and admired by anyone who ever played with or against him, domestically and internationally," he said. "If I could have any batter in Australia to help plot and chase down a total, it'd be SOS. He has raw power and he has the experience to wait for the right shot at the right time which is critical in T20 cricket.

"To be putting in man of the match performances at the age of 40 is testament to Shaun's preparation and commitment to this club."