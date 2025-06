Iyer himself scored just 12 off 17 as SoBo made 157 after being put in to bat. Maratha Royals, led by Siddhesh Lad, achieved the target with four balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Iyer ended the tournament with just 62 runs in five innings, with a best of 25.

"Don't want to pinpoint any incident - overall, the boys were brilliant with their effort," Iyer said after the final. "We just lost one game en route to the final. Just a one-off game, where you can't single out anyone. It's basically backstabbing [if you criticise someone], and I don't enjoy that.

"It's pretty common to feel dejected after a final loss. It must hurt [the players]. But when they come back next year, they'll have that extra motivation and confidence. They should be proud of their effort."