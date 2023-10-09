Shubman Gill to miss India's game against Afghanistan as well

The opener is recovering from a bout of dengue and will not travel to Delhi

The BCCI said Gill would not travel with the team to Delhi and "will stay back in Chennai and be under the supervision of the medical team".

Two days out from the Australia game, head coach Rahul Dravid said, "He [Gill] is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that's a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We've got 36 hours to go, so we'll see how that goes. We'll wait to take a decision at the last minute we possibly can."

But Gill could not recover in time. "We waited till today morning and he couldn't recover," Rohit Sharma said at the toss against Australia.

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Rohit. Though India were reduced to 2 for 3 in a chase of 200 - Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks - they recovered to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare.

Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he has hit two centuries and a half-century.