Eshan Malinga picked for white-ball tour of Pakistan; Rajapaksa back for T20Is

Dasun Shanaka
has been named Sri Lanka
's vice-captain for the upcoming T20I tri-series that will also involve Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Eshan Malinga
, meanwhile, is in line to make his debut in the same series while also being included in the ODI squad for the three matches against Pakistan before the tri-series begins.
Uncapped middle-order batter Pavan Rathnayake
, 23, is named in the ODI squad. This is reward for longer-term domestic performance rather than recent form, though he did hit a List A hundred at the end of July.
Dilshan Madushanka
has been ruled out of the ODI series as he hasn't yet recovered from a knee injury, and was replaced by Malinga, whereas Matheesha Pathirana
isn't a part of the T20I squad as he is recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection. Pathirana was replaced by Asitha Fernando.
Top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa
, who last played a T20I at the start of the year, was back in the squad for the shortest format, having missed two bilateral series and the Asia Cup since then. His recall is partly down to some explosive batting in the recent SLC T20 tournament, in which he struck at 163 across four innings. Sri Lanka have generally struggled for firepower in the middle order.
The exclusion of Nuwanidu Fernando
, meanwhile, is despite him having top-scored in that SLC T20 tournament. His runs came at a strike rate of 124, however.
Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage
didn't find a spot in either of the 16-member squads, but he will lead Sri Lanka A
in the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup in Doha later this month, with Nuwanidu also named in that squad.
Sri Lanka's ODIs against Pakistan are all scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, on November 11, 13 and 15. Those will be followed by the tri-series from November 17 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with the final slated for November 29.
ODIs: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga
T20I tri-series: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vice-capt), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga