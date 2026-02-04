Curran happy with his flexible role with the ball

What's more, they've done it both on stodgy turners, like the pitch in the third T20I, as well as belter pitches like the one in the second game. They've also done it with contributions pretty much across the board, none more so than from Sam Curran

His 58 off 48 earned him the Player-of-the-Match accolade on Tuesday, as he dragged England to a competitive total on a sluggish surface. In the second game, his 20 not out had helped see the chase through alongside the impressive Tom Banton - the second-highest run-scorer in the series - while in the opening game he responded to some early stick with a hat-trick to end his spell.

Curran's versatility has made him an anywhere and everywhere man for England, bowling at the death, opening the bowling, or, like in the third, belatedly being introduced towards the end of the powerplay.

"It's just trying to be flexible for the team, we've got loads of different options," Curran said of his role in Tuesday's game. "I know my role with the ball is going to be quite flexible and I'm pretty happy with that.

"Just hoping that when I don't bowl well, I can bat well and when I don't bat well, I can bowl well. I guess that's my logic. I know this World Cup I'm going to play a role with different conditions, different roles. And I'm very open to that as long as the team feels settled and the guys are confident, which [is why] I think this series was fantastic."

Indeed, in terms of a warm-up, England could hardly asked for a better one. Their spinners, in particular, seem to be coming into their own, with Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson supplemented by Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell. On Tuesday, nine of the ten Sri Lankan wickets were accounted for by spin - the most by England in a T20I - all while defending a total of 129, while in the first two games the spinners invariably proved more economical than their seaming counterparts.

Sam Curran celebrates his hat-trick in the first T20I • Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

"I think to win away from home 3-0, I think that's the lowest score we've defended as well, which is pretty, pretty cool to say. I think those wins are always fun when you see the ball turning big. I thought our spinners can take huge confidence from that. All four of them bowled exceptionally well.

"And yeah, I guess we might come across conditions like that over the next couple of weeks. And I think we've seen some good wickets, we've seen some turning wickets, so great preparation and a fantastic win."

At his first World Cup, in 2022, Curran played primarily as a bowler, but now he has the added responsibility of batting at the crucial No. 6 spot. On Tuesday, he walked in with his side four down inside the powerplay and proceeded to showcase the maturity that has entered his game over the past four years - something he attributes to his exploits in franchise cricket.

"I feel like I've been playing a lot of cricket now and been on the road and playing a different lot of teams. So I'm loving my cricket, feeling really confident with my game and learning every day, adapting to different conditions.

"I love my batting, I love my bowling. I think to be a good top-quality allrounder, I just got to keep doing a lot of work on both my batting and bowling. And whenever the team needs me, whatever position that is in, I'm hoping I can perform for England throughout this World Cup. And hopefully be sitting here, similar scenes to 2022."

England fly out to India on Wednesday, with their first game against Nepal set for Sunday in Mumbai.