Jayasuriya on Milan Rathnayake omission: 'Unfortunately we can play only two quicks'

Sri Lanka have a problem of plenty. This is not something that has been true for Sri Lanka Test sides in recent years. Even stranger, the kind of players they have too many are seam bowlers.

In their most recent Test at The Oval , Sri Lanka's quartet of quicks decked England for 156 in the third innings and swung the whole match around. Now, at Galle, one of the most reliably dry tracks in the world, they can't play four specialist quicks. In fact, they have to drop half their frontline attack.

Sri Lanka's interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya spoke about the sensitivity with which they had to approach the omission of Milan Rathnayake , who in his debut series not only took 11 wickets but also produced decent innings, making 72 at Old Trafford and 43 at Lord's.

"When you come to the matter of a third fast bowler, you are talking about someone who is one of our best," Jayasuriya said. "In the last series he [Rathnayake] not only bowled well, he batted very well too. But in Galle you have to bring spinners for the balance of the side."

The seamers make way for the return of the spinners - Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis.

'We have to mention Milan specifically, because the things he did on his first tour should be appreciated," Jayasuriya said. "He played like a mature cricketer. Unfortunately we can't bring Milan into this XI. We can only play two quicks. Everyone knows what the Galle pitch is like. We already have filled those spots with our two best quicks: Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

"But Milan doesn't go out of the side having done anything wrong. I've spoken to him personally and impressed on him that these are the reasons, so that he knows for sure. Other players also know that he's gone out of the side having done well."

Left-armer Vishwa Fernando, the other seamer to be omitted from the XI, had also been excellent at The Oval, bowling one of the most memorable spells of the series. He's taken 21 wickets at an average of 21.61 this year, but will not play in Galle, with the express pace of Kumara preferred.

Sri Lanka's other conundrum is the wicketkeeping spot. Dinesh Chandimal started as keeper in their last match at The Oval, but appeared to suffer a back injury while keeping in the second innings of that game. In the first match of that series, he'd also been hit on the thumb and as such been unable to keep wickets for several days after.

Chandimal will now be moved up to No. 3, however, while Kusal Mendis takes the gloves and moves down the order, possibly to No. 7.

"Chandimal won't keep, and that's the team's decision," Jayasuriya said. "We had to figure out who will come out at No. 3, and it's very tough for a No. 3 batter to keep wickets. Chandimal has taken the responsibility to bat at No. 3, and he's doing that for the team and for the country. We have to look after him and give him that confidence."

The batting order Sri Lanka have settled on is to bring Kamindu Mendis, whose batting proficiency was thought by some to be wasted somewhat at No. 7, will now come up to No. 5, where Chandimal used to bat. Meanwhile Kusal takes Kamindu's old spot.