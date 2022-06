Jhulan Goswami not in squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jemimah Rodrigues back for T20Is

Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami does not feature in India's white-ball squads that will travel to Sri Lanka later this month. The contingent will also be without the newly retired Mithali Raj , but Jemimah Rodrigues returns for the T20I leg, while Harleen Deol comes in for the ODIs.

Raj, 39, had announced her retirement from international cricket earlier in the day, saying she was leaving because "the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players". That next generation will also have to bridge the gap in experience left by the additional absence of Goswami, who is also 39. Raj and Goswami between them have the experience of 433 ODIs and 157 T20Is.