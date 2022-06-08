Jhulan Goswami not in squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jemimah Rodrigues back for T20Is

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been put in charge of the ODI squad too, taking over from Raj, with Smriti Mandhana deputising.
Raj, 39, had announced her retirement from international cricket earlier in the day, saying she was leaving because "the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players". That next generation will also have to bridge the gap in experience left by the additional absence of Goswami, who is also 39. Raj and Goswami between them have the experience of 433 ODIs and 157 T20Is.
Given her potential, 21-one-year-old middle-order batter Rodrigues' omission from the Indian women's team's previous assignment - a limited-overs tour of New Zealand in February followed by the 50-over World Cup in the same country in March - had caused a stir, despite her form not being the best
. Now she has made her way back into the T20I set-up following a Player-of-the-Match 66 off 44
for Trailblazers in the recent Women's T20 Challenge.
Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav
, who last played for India in mid-2021, also returns to the T20I squad. Both Simran Bahadur and S Meghana were retained in the T20I squad and returned to the main ODI side after being among the reserves at the recent World Cup.
Deol, meanwhile, will be looking forward to her first ODI since February 2019 - her only ODI till date. The middle-order batter had finished third on the runs charts
while averaging over 60 in the domestic Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy, but did not make the cut for the last World Cup. The players who did make it but miss out here are allrounder Sneh Rana and left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht.
India Women's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana (reserve at World Cup), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur (reserve at the World Cup), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol
Out: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht (reserve at World Cup)
In: Harleen Deol
India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav
Out: Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht
In: Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav