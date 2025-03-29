Stuart Law appointed Nepal men's head coach

Former Australian batter Stuart Law has been appointed Nepal men's head coach for the next two years. He replaces Monty Desai , whose two-year tenure ended in February this year.

Law has plenty of coaching experience, including a recent stint with the USA men's team. He has previously been the head coach for Bangladesh and West Indies, and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on an interim basis in the past.

He has also coached Bangladesh Under-19s. He had led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final in 2012. He also had a number of roles in Australia, including batting coach to the national team, a job with CA's Centre of Excellence, and coaching the Under-19 team. He has also played for Australia in 54 ODIs and one Test.

He was let go of his USA role in October 2024. His tenure had lasted just over seven months despite the team beating Bangladesh in a T20I series and then advancing into the Super-Eights stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.

Under Desai, Nepal had recently whitewashed USA 3-0 in T20Is a few months after their second appearance in the T20 World Cup, in June 2024 in the USA, where they were winless from three games. At the start of 2024, Nepal had also blanked Canada 3-0 in an ODI series at home. Before the ODI World Cup in 2023, Nepal also made their ODI Asia Cup debut but returned home without winning a match.