Sussex sign Australian Gurinder Sandhu on two-month deal

Sussex have announced the additional overseas signing of Gurinder Sandhu for the 2025 season.

Sandhu, who has represented Australia in two ODIs, will join the squad for June and July, and will be available for four games in the County Championship as well as the T20 Vitality Blast if required.

The 31-year-old has not played first class cricket since March 2024 for Queensland against Western Australia but will plug a gap for the county following a change to the availability of Jaydev Unadkat . The India left-armer had signed a two-year deal with Sussex in October, but will now only be available for the final three red ball fixtures in September.

Sandhu has 151 dismissals across 55 first-class matches, and recently turned out for Melbourne Renegades at the end of their Big Bash League campaign. He will join fellow Australians Daniel Hughes and Nathan McAndrew, who will both return to Hove this summer.

"We are delighted that Gurinder has decided to join us for the four County Championship matches in June and July," head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website. "He will add real skill and experience to our bowling attack for those games.

"He is a vastly experienced performer and is very skillful with the ball. The fact that all four games are being played with a Kookaburra ball means he will be very comfortable with that type of ball.

Sandhu added: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Sussex Cricket Club and can't wait to step out onto the field at Hove.