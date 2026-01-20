Switch Hit: Hard SL
England are straight back into action after the Ashes, with a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the series
It is less than two weeks since England finished their disastrous Ashes campaign down under, but the white-ball teams have already assembled in Colombo. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the ODI and T20I series. How much scrutiny are Brendon McCullum and Harry Brook under? Can a change of format change fortunes? And what surprises might Sri Lanka have in store? Listen to find out.