Feature

Switch Hit: Hard SL

England are straight back into action after the Ashes, with a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the series

ESPNcricinfo staff
Jan 20, 2026, 5:12 PM
Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum will oversee white-ball series against South Africa, Headingley, September 1, 2025

Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum will be swiftly back on duty in Sri Lanka  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

It is less than two weeks since England finished their disastrous Ashes campaign down under, but the white-ball teams have already assembled in Colombo. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the ODI and T20I series. How much scrutiny are Brendon McCullum and Harry Brook under? Can a change of format change fortunes? And what surprises might Sri Lanka have in store? Listen to find out.
Sri LankaEnglandEngland tour of Sri Lanka

