The end of an era is upon us as James Anderson bows out of Test cricket with a two-and-a-bit-day victory over West Indies at Lord's. He left a packed crowd wanting more as he closed his account on 704 wickets at 26.45, but it was Gus Atkinson who snatched the match plaudits with the remarkable figures of 12 for 106, the fourth-best by a debutant in Test history.andgathered soon after the send-offs had been completed to assess his legacy, and work out where England, and Test cricket, go from here.