Venkatesh Iyer's all-round effort guides MP to semi-final

Player of the Match Venkatesh ended on 38 not out off 33 deliveries with the bat, after taking 2 for 23 from three overs with the ball. Harpreet, on the other end, batted more aggressively in his nine-ball cameo to finish on 22 not out to seal the game for MP. But before they added 29 to wrap the chase, Arpit Gaud (42 off 29 balls), Subhranshu Senapati (24 from 16) and captain Rajat Patidar (28 off 18) kept MP on top.