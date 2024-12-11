Venkatesh Iyer's all-round effort guides MP to semi-final
Gaud and Harpreet also contributed to the 174 chase as MP entered their first SMAT semis since 2010-11
Madhya Pradesh 174 for 4 (Gaud 42, Venkatesh 38*, Mankad 1-20) beat Saurashtra 173 for 7 (Jani 80*, Venkatesh 2-23, Avesh 2-51) by six wickets
Harpreet Singh and Venkatesh Iyer's big hits helped Madhya Pradesh chase down 174 against Saurashtra with four balls and six wickets to spare in Alur. MP entered their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final since 2010-11.
Player of the Match Venkatesh ended on 38 not out off 33 deliveries with the bat, after taking 2 for 23 from three overs with the ball. Harpreet, on the other end, batted more aggressively in his nine-ball cameo to finish on 22 not out to seal the game for MP. But before they added 29 to wrap the chase, Arpit Gaud (42 off 29 balls), Subhranshu Senapati (24 from 16) and captain Rajat Patidar (28 off 18) kept MP on top.
However, the fact that MP had as many to chase was thanks to Chirag Jani smashing an unbeaten 80 from 45 deliveries for Saurashtra. The next highest score from their batters was 17 - from both Harvik Desai and Jay Gohil. Jani clubbed eight fours and four sixes in his knock and helped Saurashtra get 45 runs off the last three overs.
From 54 off 36 balls at one stage, he hit two fours and sixes each from the 18th over onwards. Gohil deposited two sixes as well during that time, but Saurashtra's total of 173 didn't prove enough.
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo