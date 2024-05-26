McCoy replaces injured Holder in West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup because of an injury. He has been replaced by left-arm quick Obed McCoy , who is playing the ongoing T20I series against South Africa at home.

Holder picked up an injury during the County Championship, where he was representing Worcestershire and scored a century for them in his last game earlier this month. The release Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued did not specify Holder's injury or how much recovery time he will require.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field," chief selector Desmond Haynes said. "We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon.

"While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

Getty Images

CWI also named five reserve players - Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh and Andre Fletcher - in case there was an injury in the squad of 15.

"We are fortunate to have such depth and quality in our ranks," head coach Daren Sammy said. "Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20. Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise."

McCoy was the top wicket-taker for West Indies A on their tour of Nepal in April-May, when he bagged eight wickets in five games at an average of 18. In the two recent T20Is against South Africa, he finished with 0 for 32 and 2 for 15.

McCoy joins Alzarri Joseph (also the vice-captain) and Shamar Joseph among the fast bowlers with Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd also as the pace-bowling options. Akeil Hosein and Gudakesh Motie are the spinners in the squad that will be led by Rovman Powell.

West Indies are in Group C along with Papua New Guinea (PNG), Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Their first two games are in Providence, Guyana, against PNG on June 2 and against Uganda on June 8. They then play New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 12, before their last group game against Afghanistan on June 17 in St Lucia. They will also play a warm-up game against Australia on May 31 in Port of Spain, after their final third T20I finishes against South Africa on May 26 in Kingston.

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup