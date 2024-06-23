Matches (17)
What They Said About

'Afghanistan continue to produce magical stories'

The cricketing world congratulated Afghanistan on their first ever win over Australia

ESPNcricinfo staff
23-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
They came really close at the 2023 ODI World Cup. They did it in the T20 World Cup 2024. A historic night for Afghanistan cricket in Kingstown, achieving their first win in international cricket against Australia. The result also throws open the race for semi-final spots in Group 1.
