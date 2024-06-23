'Afghanistan continue to produce magical stories'
The cricketing world congratulated Afghanistan on their first ever win over Australia
This is big… @ACBofficials topple Australia for the very first time!— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 23, 2024
Hats off to @rashidkhan_19 and his team of true fighters. #T20WorldCup
The World Cup of unbelievable results! Cricket- you beautiful game. #T20WorldCup— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) June 23, 2024
Chuffed for Jonathan Trott and Afghanistan. What a great World Cup this is turning out to be!— Steven Finn (@finnysteve) June 23, 2024
Afghanistan stamp their authority is some fashion! Historic win over Australia!— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) June 23, 2024
Throws the group wide open for the Semis@rashidkhan_19 #ausvafg #t20WorldCup
Afghanistan continue to produce magical stories in the world of cricket.— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 23, 2024
Massive win that! Properly shakes up the group.
Huge result! #ICCT20WORLDCUP #AusvAfg— Shakera Selman (@selman_shakera) June 23, 2024
Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset. Afg are good enough to beat any team on their day. They played to their potential today and defeated a very good Aus team. A fact that should be celebrated. Congratulations and well played @ACBofficials #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/e3Ydxap3kC— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2024
Mubarak to All!— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) June 23, 2024
Our Today's victory over Australia is a real testament to our strength and spirit. pic.twitter.com/0kPEfbnwF7
Wao Afghanistan!— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 23, 2024
Simply brilliant today vs Australia. #T20WORLDCUP
This is another historic victory for the Afghanistan side. They have read the conditions better, but more importantly executed well!! Australia's fielding again has been questionable, 6 opportunities missed whereas on the flip side have taken some rippers!!! #AUSvsAFG— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 23, 2024
What a winnnn— Hashmat Shahidi (@Hashmat_50) June 23, 2024
Wellplayed @GbNaib @RGurbaz_21 @IZadran18 @imnaveenulhaq and all team
It's no surprise anymore that Afghanistan produce performances like we have just witnessed .. Extremely skillful set of players & brilliantly led by @rashidkhan_19 ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2024
Wow wow. Afghanistan beats Australia for the first time in their history.— Chamara Kapugedara (@chamarakapu) June 23, 2024
Congratulations @ACBofficials