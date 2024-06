Afghanistan scripted a historic win against Australia in the Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup 2024 . The game saw one big opening partnership, a winning streak coming to an end, a four-wicket haul, and lots more. Here are all the stats highlights from the game:

- Consecutive T20Is won by Australia before their defeat against Afghanistan in Kingstown. It is their longest winning streak in the format. Australia won all the five matches they played at the T20 World Cup 2024 before Saturday and defeated New Zealand 3-0 in February, their last T20I series before this tournament.

- Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran became the first pair to stitch three century partnerships for any wicket in a T20I series or tournament (for men or women ). They had century stands against Uganda and New Zealand in the group stage before putting up 118 against Australia.

- The opening partnership between Gurbaz and Ibrahim. It is the third-highest stand by any pair against Australia at the men's T20 World Cup and the second-highest for the opening stand. The 15.5 overs Gurbaz and Ibrahim together for make it the longest partnership against Australia in men's T20Is, in terms of balls.

- Wickets between Afghanistan pace bowlers against Australia are the joint-most they have taken in a men's T20I. Their fast bowlers took eight wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Namibia and twice in bilateral matches earlier this year.

- Players to bag a four-wicket haul in T20Is as the eighth bowler in the innings, including Naib against Australia. The previous two instances were by Ireland's Stuart Thompson against Oman in 2019 and Abass Gbla of Sierra Leone in 2022 against Ghana.

1 - Pat Cummins became the first player to take two hat-tricks in T20 World Cups. He claimed a hat-trick in Australia's previous game against Bangladesh in Antigua. He is only the fifth bowler with multiple hat-tricks in men's T20Is after Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Mark Pavlovic and Waseem Abbas. Cummins is also the first to bag hat-tricks in successive T20 matches. Pavlovic came close to this feat when he took two hat-tricks on consecutive days for Serbia in June 2023, but those came across three T20Is.